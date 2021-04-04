Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. The Progressive makes up approximately 2.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

