Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,324 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Workiva comprises 3.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Workiva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Workiva by 1,223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 312,094 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of WK stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

