Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Alamo Group worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

NYSE ALG opened at $157.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $164.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.