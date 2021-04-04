Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Albemarle worth $253,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

