Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,426 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.30.

Albemarle stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

