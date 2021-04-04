Alchemint Standards Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 84.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $246,497.72 and approximately $462.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

