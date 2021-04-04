Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0110 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.00322406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00075656 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00109165 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,637,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.