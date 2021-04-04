Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $30,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

NYSE ARE opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.42 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $165.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

