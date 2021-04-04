Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $258.73 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and $258.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049939 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00286253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028865 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,236,269,489 coins and its circulating supply is 2,618,758,722 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

