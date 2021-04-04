Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Lifted by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $185.41 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.