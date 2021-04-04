Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

BABA stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $185.41 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

