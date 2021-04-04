Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Alico worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Alico stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $221.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.