AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $321,653.16

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $321,653.16 and $131.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.