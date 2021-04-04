Alpha Coin (APC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $105.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $16,350.98 and $105.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 66.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,461.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.94 or 0.00957786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.58 or 0.00396121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.