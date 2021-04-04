Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,059.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,795.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

