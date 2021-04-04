Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of PINE opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.