ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of BATS:DTEC opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95.

