Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.31). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 305.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. 42,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,013. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

