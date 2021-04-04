AMATEN (AMA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,418.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, AMATEN has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $659,829.38 and $4,418.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMATEN Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

