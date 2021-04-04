Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 705,951,286 coins and its circulating supply is 169,984,872 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

