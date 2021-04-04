AMEPAY Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. AMEPAY has a market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One AMEPAY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00075034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00314959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00092808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.74 or 0.00760274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017813 BTC.

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

