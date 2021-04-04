America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,463 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 570,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATAX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.54. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

