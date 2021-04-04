American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares None Dividend of $0.08

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of AMBK opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. American Bank has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

