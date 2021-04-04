American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares None Dividend of $0.08

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.
Shares of AMBK opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. American Bank has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
About American Bank
