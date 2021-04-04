American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.25 Billion

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report sales of $9.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.44 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $40.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.84 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

