American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.25 Billion

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report sales of $9.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.44 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $40.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.84 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.