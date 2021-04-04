American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,176 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.69% of American Finance Trust worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,630,000 after acquiring an additional 649,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 472,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AFIN opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

