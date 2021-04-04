American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,889 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBC. Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

