American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $15,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KURA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

