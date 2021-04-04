American International Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRNA stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

