American International Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 84,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.