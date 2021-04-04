American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Owens & Minor worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,369 shares of company stock worth $919,421. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

