American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.