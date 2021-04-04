American International Group Inc. Sells 3,179 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Sanmina by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

