America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.15% of America’s Car-Mart worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.36. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

