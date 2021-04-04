Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of Amgen worth $786,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amgen by 4,759.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 380,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,551,000 after purchasing an additional 372,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $249.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.21 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.17.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

