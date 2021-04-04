Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,722,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.90% of Amkor Technology worth $252,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amkor Technology by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 544,924 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 391,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,332 shares of company stock worth $5,952,964. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

