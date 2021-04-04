AMLT (AMLT) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Major Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $17.83 million and $92,098.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00679358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027903 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,978,605 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.