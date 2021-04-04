AMO Coin Price Up 159.9% Over Last 7 Days (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 159.9% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $239.62 million and $37.57 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00052196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.81 or 0.00683295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027906 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,988,346,610 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

