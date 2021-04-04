AmonD Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, AmonD has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $2.87 million and $73,528.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00313986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.09 or 0.00772883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016706 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,128,732 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

