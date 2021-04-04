Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 92,805 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 47,592.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,805 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $45.44 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

