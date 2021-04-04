Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

