Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABM. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 378,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,542.23 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

