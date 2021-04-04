Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.71. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $18,754,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

