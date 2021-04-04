Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. AGCO posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.2% in the third quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

