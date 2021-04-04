Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce ($1.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.03. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 167.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $18.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.90.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.75. The company had a trading volume of 107,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,628. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

