Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce sales of $408.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

