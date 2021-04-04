Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of GLW opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

