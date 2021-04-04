Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.09). Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
CTSO opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $380.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.
Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.