Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

