Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report $49.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $199.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $156.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 334,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,855,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGE opened at $85.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -23.03.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

