Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. 69,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,425. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.